Victor Wembanyama Breaks Silence on Altercation in Clippers-Spurs
No one expected Wednesday night's game between the LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs to turn chippy, but somehow that's how it became.
One of the moments that went viral from the game was when Ivica Zubac shoved down Victor Wembanyama in frustration over a lack of foul calls. Both the Clippers and Spurs grew increasingly frustrated over the lack of calls throughout the game, and both sides spoke vocally about it.
After the game, Zubac revealed that he apologized to Wembanyama for shoving him and the entire altercation.
“I reacted a little. I thought I got fouled. I was mad at the refs and I was late," Zubac said. "I saw Wemby crashing and I knew I had to box him out. Bumped a little harder. I let emotions take over a little bit. But I apologized to him. That’s not the way I want to be on the court and compete.”
When Wembanyama was asked about the altercation after the game, he also admitted that the whole situation wasn't about Zubac, just overall frustration. Wembanyama also admitted that he believes Zubac is a nice guy.
"It's not even about Zubac, it's just frustration," Wembanyama said. "It don't matter who it is. Zubac is a nice guy."
After defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the LA Clippers now have a record of 27-20, good for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
