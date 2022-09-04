Video: New Kawhi Leonard Practice Footage Revealed

The NBA preseason is now less than one month away, with the regular season to follow shortly after. For the LA Clippers and their fans, that means the wait to see Kawhi Leonard is almost over. The current expectation is that the star forward will participate in preseason action before making his official return on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the meantime, fans have been looking for any practice footage of Kawhi that they can find. His lack of a social media presence makes this difficult, but in a recent Tweet from the LA Clippers, Kawhi could be seen going through some dribbling drills while getting shots up at a good pace.

While it's a short clip, Leonard continues to look good, matching the continuous positive reports of his current state. The Clippers will need him to return to form in order to accomplish their ultimate goal this year, and by all accounts, that should happen. It has been a long absence for Kawhi, who suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, but the wait is almost over.

There is no official report from the team on when Kawhi will begin game action, but fans can expect that to occur at some point during the preseason. After getting his legs back under him in some exhibition games, it will be time for Kawhi to begin another championship pursuit.

