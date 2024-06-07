Warriors, Clippers, Heat Eyeing UConn Star in NBA Draft
It was reported on Friday by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk that UConn star Tristen Newton is among the group of NBA Draft prospects to have completed a workout with the LA Clippers. The list also included Southern Illinois’ Xavier Johnson, North Carolina’s Cormac Ryan, and Hofstra’s Tyler Thomas, per Youngmisuk.
For Newton, this adds to his growing list of workouts that includes teams like the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and others. Having learned under head coach Dan Hurley, who is reportedly the frontrunner to become the next Los Angeles Lakers coach, Newton is one of the more experienced players in this year's draft
In his final season at UConn, Newton averaged 15.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 6.2 APG. A big guard at 6'5", Newton is able to do a lot of different things on the floor to impact winning. This was evident in his two seasons at UConn, as Newton was a pivotal piece to those title teams.
As previously mentioned, Newton had the opportunity to develop under Hurley in his final two collegiate seasons after spending his first three years at East Carolina. Projected to be a second round pick, Newton could be available when the Clippers make their only selection, which if no trades are made, will come at the 46th pick.
