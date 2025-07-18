Western Conference Team Not Interested in Ben Simmons
As the NBA offseason carries on, LA Clippers free agent Ben Simmons remains a free agent even as the NBA Summer League nears an end. The 28-year-old played 18 regular-season games with the Clippers this past season, averaging 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
Simmons has drawn some interest from other teams, including the New York Knicks; however, he remains unsigned. The unrestricted free agent is an efficient rebounder and playmaker, but has regressed significantly in the scoring department.
One Western Conference team was rumored to be a suitor for Simmons. The Phoenix Suns, who recently bought out Bradley Beal so he could sign with the Clippers, have an open roster spot with an immense amount of cap flexibility.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported that while there are rumors of Phoenix's interest, the organization is unlikely to sign Simmons.
"For the many that are asking - no the Suns do not have interest in Ben Simmons," Gambadoro tweeted.
Simmons was once widely regarded as one of the best players in the NBA. Early in his career, he made two All-Star appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
The 6-foot-10 point forward spent three seasons with the Nets, appearing in just 90 regular-season games before being bought out this past season. He then joined the Clippers on a veteran's minimum.
The Clippers can bring back Simmons, as they still have an open roster spot even with Beal. However, there are no new reports on their interest.
