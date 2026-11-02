3 Bright Spots From the Clippers' Disappointing 1-5 Start

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered another desultory loss on Sunday, this time at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. Over their last five games, the Clippers have lost to Minnesota without Anthony Edwards, the Lakers without Luka Doncic, and Golden State without Steph Curry, all in blowout fashion.

Things aren't looking promising for the Clippers. They will struggle to be competitive until they get some of their injured veterans back. At that point, it might be too late for the Clippers to make a run in the loaded Western Conference, but it's not all hopeless. Who has been a source of optimism for Clippers fans through the first two weeks of the season?

Kris Dunn

Dunn was the best player on the court for the Clippers in Sunday's loss to the Warriors. He wreaked havoc defensively, forcing a ton of turnovers and making life difficult for Golden State's ball-handlers. He finished the game with seven steals in 27 minutes.

This was the continuation of a trend since the start of the season. Dunn has been tasked with an expanded role amid the Clippers' injuries, playing 29.7 minutes per game. He is one of Ty Lue's most trusted veterans on the team.

And he is making the most of this increased opportunity. In addition to guarding the opposing team's best playmaker on most nights, he is in the midst of his most efficient season, averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 assists per game on a career-high 64.7% True Shooting. If he stays healthy until February, he will be one of the most coveted trade targets at the deadline.

Kobe Sanders

After Dunn, the player with the best on/off rating on the team is Kobe Sanders. In his minutes, the Clippers are 12.9 points per 100 possessions better than when he is off the floor. When Sanders is playing, the Clippers look like a competitive NBA team.

A big reason why is because he is one of the only two-way players on the roster. For the second straight season, he is hitting over 40% from three, while creating enough shots for himself and others. He also has enough size and length to guard multiple positions.

Of course, Sanders has a small role on this team. He is playing 23.2 minutes per game and has a usage rate of 15.4%. Especially given how short-handed the Clippers are, this needs to change. The 24-year-old shooting guard has to be a focal point not only for this year, but going forward.

Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. has been on a heater. He will obviously not continue to hit 52% from three as he has in the first six games of the season, but he has been one of the best players on the team. He currently has a career-high 66.8% True Shooting, one of the best marks in the league among perimeter players.

The 29-year-old forward is doing this while having to guard some of the best players in the league night in and night out. He is playing the most minutes he has ever played and is averaging career highs across the board. This suggests a regression to the mean is inevitable, but considering his age, contract status, and two-way ability, he could bring back a haul for the Clippers at the trade deadline.