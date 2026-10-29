Derrick Jones Jr. & Kris Dunn Could Emerge As Trade Targets for Injury-Riddled OKC Thunder

The LA Clippers are 1-3. They have six rotation players currently sidelined with various injuries. Their depth is getting tested night in and night out, and the results haven't been too promising so far. Unfortunately, it's difficult to imagine the Clippers being too competitive in the Western Conference, barring a miraculous stroke of good injury luck soon.

This should bring about some changes at the trade deadline. If the Clippers don't look like they are a threat to make the playoffs, it will behoove them to make some trades to acquire future assets. In that scenario, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn will be the two most coveted targets on the team.

In fact, amid the unfortunate injuries all around the league right now, one contender has emerged as a potential suitor for both veterans.

OKC Thunder Could Emerge As the Perfect Trade Partner for the Clippers

The Thunder are off to a devastating start to the season. Within the first week of the campaign, they lost Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace to seemingly season-ending injuries. Williams' injury is particularly worrisome, as it could have a lasting impact on the rest of his career.

In addition, the Thunder are without Alex Caruso, who will miss time with an ankle sprain. Chet Holmgren also missed the last two games with a knee injury.

As one of the deepest teams in the league, OKC can weather this storm in the regular season. But they have championship aspirations. They can't afford to waste a season of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's prime.

So, they will presumably be active in trade talks, especially considering they have players like Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic on the roster, who make a combined $12.5 million, but aren't expected to contribute any time soon.

Enter Jones Jr. and Dunn. They are basically poor man's JDub and Cason Wallace. They could both fit seamlessly into the roles Wallace and Williams were playing for the Thunder.

Jones Jr. makes $10.4 million this season, while Dunn is on an expiring $5.7 million salary. Those are not only team-friendly deals, but the fact that they expire in the 2027 offseason should also be appealing for OKC. They could be a stopgap solution for a season, and the Thunder can re-evaluate where they are as a franchise over the summer. If they want to re-sign either player, they will be able to.

The Thunder are one of the most asset-rich teams in the league. The Clippers should be able to get at least an unprotected first-round pick in this deal. OKC would have to include a combination of Topic, Sorber, Kenrich Williams, and Bennet Stirtz to make the salaries work. Or, they could just prefer to trade for just one of Dunn or Jones Jr.

There aren't too many impactful two-way players who make around or less than $10 million whose teams are willing to trade them. The Thunder are in a financial crunch, so they have to target players on team-friendly deals. That is why Dunn and Jones Jr. are uniquely good fits for OKC. Given how desperately the Clippers need intriguing young players and draft capital, this could be a win-win scenario.