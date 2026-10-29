3 Silver Linings From the Clippers' Disheartening Loss to the Lakers

The LA Clippers suffered their third straight loss of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The same offensive problems that plagued the Clippers in the first week of the season continued as they turned the ball over a whopping 24 times. They finished the game with an 89.7 offensive rating.

But it wasn't all bad for the Clippers. Despite the loss to Luka Doncic-less Lakers, there were some positives they can take away.

Keaton Wagler Showing Serious Upside

This season will be more about Wagler's development than it will be about wins. The Clippers don't have postseason aspirations. Instead, they would love to see what they have in Wagler. If they have a potential All-Star in their hands, their future will look significantly brighter.

The numbers may not show it so far, but Wagler has done enough to make Clippers fans feel good about his future. He led the Clippers in scoring against the Lakers, putting up 21 points in 28 minutes. Sure, he was 4/15 from the field and had three turnovers, but there was a lot to like about his performance.

The most impressive part of his game so far is his ability to get to the free-throw line. He doesn't shy away from contact, and despite getting a ton of pressure from opposing defenses, he has been finding ways to attack the basket and get fouled. He shot 12 free throws against the Lakers, bringing his season average of FT attempts per game to 7.8.

19-year-old rookie point guards are bound to struggle in their first season in the league. Wagler is no exception. But his confidence and willingness to play through contact and physicality have been impressive. Plus, he is taking and making a lot of threes. There isn't much to worry about with him right now.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s Trade Value Is Skyrocketing

Jones Jr. was the brightest spot for the Clippers on Wednesday night. He looked spry, he hit three threes, and made an impact on both ends of the floor. He wreaked havoc defensively, putting up four steals and two blocks. Offensively, he made shots, got offensive rebounds, and found paydirt through his usual cuts.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract, making him a trade candidate at the deadline. Any contender trying to add a two-way wing should be interested in Jones Jr. He could be an intriguing option for the injury-ridden OKC Thunder.

Hitting 57.6% of his field goals and 55.6% of his threes for the season, Jones Jr. has been improving the trade package that will be required to poach him from LA. He can bring back a real haul for the Clippers at the deadline.

Defense Punches Well Above Its Weight

Things aren't going well offensively, but on the other end of the court, the Clippers have exceeded all expectations. They held the Lakers to a 105.1 offensive rating on Wednesday and forced 19 turnovers. They made things difficult for Austin Reaves all night, holding him to 16 points on 6/16 shooting, one assist, and eight turnovers.

For the season, the Clippers rank eighth in defensive rating, per Cleaning the Glass. Given that three of their four games came against the Lakers and the Thunder, this is not a bad place to be. If they can maintain this level once Max Strus, Bradley Beal, and Brandon Ingram return, the Clippers can be a formidable team.