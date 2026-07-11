5 Former Clippers Who Remain Unsigned in Free Agency (And Predicting Where They End Up)

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the midst of a chaotic offseason. They are waiting for the Kawhi Leonard saga to be resolved while simultaneously trying to build their roster for next season. LA is still facing a ton of uncertainty, but the rest of the league has mostly finished its offseason business.

Yet, there are still a few significant free agents left on the market, including former Clippers. Let's take stock of the familiar faces who are still out there and guess who they may sign with.

Bradley Beal

Beal's Clippers tenure didn't go according to plan. After playing only six games, he had to undergo surgery to repair the hip fracture. Following the season, he declined his $5.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

He has yet to sign a new deal, but the Miami Heat are considered the frontrunners to sign Beal. They have limited resources to build a championship-caliber team around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Taking a swing on Beal and hoping he stays healthy makes sense for the asset-poor Heat.

Prediction: Miami Heat

Russell Westbrook

After one season with the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook is back on the market. The 37-year-old point guard can not be too picky about his next team since his options are quickly dwindling. However, he should have a couple of suitors among playoff teams hoping to add an experienced veteran who can still make a difference defensively.

Despite all his flaws, Westbrook still has some gas left in the tank. He was still able to play 29 minutes per game for the Kings last season. On his next team, he needs to be in a smaller bench role. Miami, Washington, Minnesota, Phoenix, Cleveland, and Houston make some sense as potential options, but a return to Sacramento as a veteran leader shouldn't be ruled out, either.

Prediction: Miami Heat

Drew Eubanks

Another former Clipper who went to the Sacramento Kings last summer and is now struggling to find a new team is Drew Eubanks. The veteran center had made a name for himself as a capable backup center on both ends of the floor, but he has been forgotten in this year's free agent class. This could be due to missing 40 games and undergoing thumb surgery in March.

As roster spots quickly fill up, Eubanks may be left without a standard deal. Perhaps there will be an opportunity on a minimum contract somewhere, but otherwise, he will have to settle for a two-way contract. A team with an open roster spot and a need for more center depth, like the Pelicans, Lakers, Raptors, or Kings, could be a suitor for Eubanks.

Prediction: New Orleans Pelicans

James Harden

On paper, Harden is still an unrestricted free agent. In reality, Harden's return to Cleveland is pretty much a done deal.

After he turned down his $42.3 million player option for next season, the expectation is that he would sign a longer-term contract for less annual average salary. The reason for the hold-up is presumably the possibility of LeBron James signing with the Cavs.

Cleveland is likely waiting to see if they can sign LeBron and will agree on a new contract with Harden once they see what their finances look like afterwards.

Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers

Bennedict Mathurin

The restricted free agent who finished last season with the Clippers has yet to sign an offer sheet or come to an agreement with LA. Restricted free agencies can take a while to resolve, as teams don't want to tie their cap space only for their offer sheet to be matched. This results in these free agents getting squeezed.

The same is happening with Mathurin. Cap space around the league has dried up, and there is no one who can offer Mathurin a lucrative, long-term contract. He may have to play on his qualifying offer, which is a one-year, $8.8 million deal, and hit unrestricted free agency next season. He could still sign a longer-term deal with the Clippers, but if he wants to play elsewhere, a sign-and-trade may be his best route.

Since it's unlikely to break the bank, it makes sense for the Clippers to try to re-sign Mathurin on a two or three-year contract. Mathurin is still young enough and has some upside as an offensive player that the Clippers should have some interest in bringing him back.

Prediction: LA Clippers