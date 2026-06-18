Latest Draft Workout Intel Increases Keaton Wagler's Chances of Being a Clipper

The anticipation for the 2026 NBA Draft is building with each day. The long wait is nearly over as dreams will become a reality for these prospects on June 23rd.

The Washington Wizards hold the first overall pick and should select BYU forward AJ Dybansta. The trio of Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson should follow barring anything drastic. That leaves the Los Angeles Clippers with the most important unknown choice.

There are several avenues that the Clippers can take. LA is likely narrowing its selections down, but a recent report now favors Keaton Wagler.

Wagler Impressed at Clippers' Facilities

Players are now working out and interviewing with teams ahead of the draft. Wagler recently worked out at the Clippers' practice facility. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on a recent workout with Wagler and Houston point guard Kingston Flemings.

Fischer wrote, "Sources say Wagler and Flemings competed head-to-head in a workout at the Clippers' facility last week...with word circulating that Wagler emerged as the more impressive prospect in that setting."

This report conflicts with Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, who said that "The Clippers aren't head over heels in love with him." LA could also be impressed with Wagler in that specific context with Flemings and nothing more.

The Illinois guard had been mocked to LA for a while now, but it's difficult to tell what the Clippers' true intentions are with the pick. They'll have their choice of all the best guards outside of Peterson (most likely), but they could add a wing or a center like Michigan's Aday Mara.

Clippers' Pick Could Come Down to Two Players

Ultimately, LA's fifth overall pick could come down to Wagler and Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. Other experts mocked Brown Jr. to LA. It was recently reported by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints that the Clippers are "seriously interested in Brown."

Either player would be an excellent option in the backcourt alongside point guard Darius Garland. Brown Jr. could have the highest ceiling of all the players with his excellent shot-making ability and playmaking. However, he went through up-and-down stretches throughout his season with Louisville.

Wagler had a meteoric rise to the top of draft boards after an impressive freshman season at Illinois. He's a creative scorer despite his limited athleticism. He often draws comparisons to Tyrese Haliburton with his playmaking and CJ McCollum for his scoring abilities.

There's no obvious choice for LA here. It's going to be a tough call, and soon enough, Clippers fans will find out who the next young star will join the franchise.