Clippers Fans Receive Yet Another Late Apology From Leadership

The Los Angeles Clippers have a lot of work to do to regain the trust of their fanbase after the embarrassment of the Kawhi Leonard saga. The Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank leadership cost the franchise their future by circumventing the cap. It will take the Clippers some time before they re-establish themselves as a destination franchise.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of it all was Ballmer's attitude after the punishment was announced. Before even addressing the fans, Ballmer went all out against the NBA and investigative reporter Pablo Torre. He eventually backtracked, accepted his punishment, and finally apologized to Clippers fans.

Even though it was too little, too late, it was good to see him take some accountability for his actions. It gave Clippers fans some hope for the future.

But things haven't really changed since then. There is new leadership in charge, but the Clippers continue to frustrate their fanbase.

Clippers Front Office Kicks Things Off With Another Meaningless Apology

After Ballmer and Frank received suspensions, John Gibson was approved as the interim governor, and Trent Redden was appointed as the interim president of basketball operations. Monday was the first time the new decision-makers officially addressed the media.

Redden started his remarks by apologizing to fans because they "deserved to hear from" them before Monday, according to team insider Justin Russo.

He then proceeded to talk about all the challenges facing the organization, but refused to answer any questions related to the cap circumvention investigation. He referred to Ballmer's statement about the penalties and said he wouldn't discuss anything further.

At this point, Clippers fans need to see more action and fewer promises from the front office. Not only do these apologies come too little, too late, but they also distract from the real work that needs to be done in the organization.

The problem is knowing whether the interim front office feels empowered enough to make any big decisions.

The Clippers have to set themselves up for the future after the league stripped away five first-round picks. They have to make moves to turn their valuable veterans into future assets. But will Redden and Gibson be brave enough to make these necessary trades, or will they have to wait until Frank's suspension is over?

If it's going to be the latter, then the Clippers will be in a holding pattern. This has the risk of further jeopardizing the future of the franchise. It's time to stop offering fans meaningless apologies and start rebuilding.