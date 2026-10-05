Clippers' Injury Concerns Grow After Max Strus Leaves Preseason Debut

The Los Angeles Clippers kicked off the preseason in Hawaii on Sunday. In a tightly contested game against the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers were able to come out victorious thanks to a game-winning jumper by rookie Keaton Wagler.

Of course, the preseason isn't about wins and losses. The most important thing is to avoid injuries. Unfortunately, the Clippers weren't able to do that.

It took less than five minutes into the first quarter for Max Strus to suffer a non-contact foot injury. The veteran shooting guard limped to the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

After the game, head coach Ty Lue said, "Never good to see when it’s a non-contact play," about Strus' injury, and added that he will get tests done when the team is back in LA, per Clippers insider Joey Linn.

This is a frustrating development for both Strus and the Clippers.

Clippers' Injuries Give Keaton Wagler & Gradey Dick an Opportunity

Struss missed most of last season with a Jones fracture in his left foot. He returned for the last month of the season and played in 12 regular-season and 18 playoff games for the Cavaliers. He had started to look like his pre-injury self in the postseason, and Clippers fans were excited to have him provide competent three-and-D play.

Fortunately, the injury occurred on the other foot, but it's never a good sign that a player with an injury history leaves the game with a non-contact injury.

For the Clippers, this worsens their injury concerns. Before training camp, it looked like the Clippers had a ton of depth on the perimeter. Only a week into camp, the Clippers' depth is already getting tested.

Last week, it was revealed that Brandon Ingram underwent surgery to repair a partially torn Achilles in May and will miss the start of the season. Bradley Beal is dealing with a knee injury and hasn't been practicing with the team. Jordan Miller will be sidelined for several months, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser is still not back after undergoing foot surgery last season.

If Strus is to miss extended time with this injury, the Clippers will begin the season very short-handed. Strus started the Warriors game at shooting guard and was considered the favorite to start next to Darius Garland in the backcourt.

Given that Beal and Ingram are also out, the starting spot will either go to Keaton Wagler or Kris Dunn. For defensive purposes and to allow Wagler to work against bench units, perhaps Dunn makes more sense.

Gradey Dick will also get an expanded role. He wasn't able to make the most of his opportunity on Sunday, finishing with four points on 1/5 shooting from the field in 16 minutes. He will have two more chances in the preseason, October 10 against Toronto and October 14 against Denver, to earn a bigger role in the regular season.