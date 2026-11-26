The LA Clippers just lost their fifth straight game to fall to 4-13 for the season. They remain the only winless team on the road after falling 115-97 to the Memphis Grizzlies. After looking hopeless against the Grizzlies for most of the night, falling behind by 20 points in the first quarter, it's clear that the Clippers have to make some serious changes.

One of those changes has to be about Brandon Ingram and his usage. After returning from his heel surgery, Ingram has been very aggressive offensively, dominating the ball and monopolizing the Clippers' attack.

Brandon Ingram's Mid-Range Jumpers Aren't a Winning Offensive Recipe

In his second game of the season, Ingram took 19 field goals in 26 minutes. He went 6/19 from the field, 2/6 from three and 4/4 from the free-throw line for 18 points, four assists, and four turnovers. His usage rate was 41%, while the second-highest usage on the team was Kris Dunn with 22%.

Ingram shouldn't have a higher usage rate than Luka Doncic's season average or nearly double the second-highest Clipper in any game. This makes even less sense given that he is coming off a lengthy injury absence and has some rust in his game.

It's understandable that Ingram wants to get going and give his team a boost. He is a score-first player, so he wants to help his team with what he knows best. But that has to come within the team context. Ingram has been stopping the ball a bit too much, settling for mid-range jumpers in isolation.

Ingram may be the better scorer, but Darius Garland is the best offensive player on this team. He has to be the primary offensive engine to create shots for himself and others. Taking only 12 shots and having a usage rate of 20.9% can't be the recipe for winning basketball games for the Clippers.

Inserting a new high-volume offensive player into a team mid-season isn't easy. There will be some growing pains, to be sure. But it's Ty Lue's job to ensure Ingram fits into the team scheme seamlessly, rather than running a one-man offense.

Against Memphis, the Clippers had a horrendous 100.0 offensive rating. When Ingram was on the court, they had a 92.7 offensive rating.

This is unacceptable given that the Clippers have to be a better offensive team than a defensive one. If they are scoring at a league-worst rate, they aren't going to win any games because they don't have the defensive personnel to slow teams down on that end of the floor.

The Clippers are in a slump. They don't look good on either end of the floor. But if they are going to turn things around, it needs to come on the offensive end. Putting Ingram in a position to succeed by reining him in is the only way to achieve that in the short run.