Clippers NBA Draft Rumors: What’s Real, What’s Smoke, and What to Watch

The Los Angeles Clippers will make arguably the most important decision of their offseason when they are on the clock on Tuesday. Armed with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Clippers have a lot of different paths to choose from. Naturally, this means that there are a ton of rumors floating around about LA's intentions.

Knowing which of these rumors to trust and which ones to ignore can be difficult. Let's break down everything that's out there and paint a clear picture of where things stand for the Clippers.

Who Has Worked Out With the LA Clippers?

HoopsHype has an extensive list of prospects who have worked out for each team. Among the players who are candidates to go in the first round, the Clippers have worked out seven: Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown, Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries, Nate Ament, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Zuby Ejiofor.

Ejiofor is projected to be a late-first, early-second-round selection, so he may be more of an option for the Clippers' No. 36 pick in the draft.

There are a ton of other players who worked out with the team over the last couple of weeks. Some of these will be options for LA in the second round (the Clippers have the No. 36 and No. 52 picks), and some will be candidates to be post-draft signings or Summer League deals.

Teams aren't limited to only selecting players who worked out for them, which means that the Clippers' big board may include more prospects than listed here.

Who Are the Realistic Potential Picks for the Clippers at No. 5?

The reporting out of LA suggests that the Clippers are doing their due diligence on most lead guard prospects in the draft. The 5-10 range in the draft is full of talented, offense-first guards. The Clippers are in a good spot at No. 5 to draft their preferred prospect out of that group.

That group includes Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Brayden Burries. If the Clippers pick anyone other than these five guards, it would be a major surprise. Nate Ament, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Aday Mara are non-backcourt options for the Clippers, but they should be considered significantly lower probability to be LA's pick.

Trade Possibilities

Trading up is not a realistic scenario. This is considered a four-player draft, and none of the teams in the top four will seriously consider trading down.

Trading out of the pick completely is a possibility, but it would require the Clippers getting back a star. Jaylen Brown has been a popular name associated with the Clippers. If the Celtics end up trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brown may be rerouted to LA, and the Bucks would get the No. 5 pick, as well as additional assets from the Clippers.

Unless it's a Brown-caliber player, it's hard to see the Clippers trading away the No. 5 pick.

Trading down, however, is a very real possibility. The Clippers can move down a few spots in the draft to acquire more assets while still selecting one of their top prospects. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie confirmed last week that the Clippers "have had discussions about trading down," even though they still want to make an early draft selection.

The Kings at No. 7, the Hawks at No. 8, and the Mavs at No. 9 have all been rumored to be open to trading their selection. Sacramento, known to covet Darius Acuff Jr., may be the most likely trade partner for the Clippers.

What's the Most Likely Scenario?

While trading down remains an option, the most likely scenario has to be the Clippers' standing pat and selecting one of Wagler or Brown. Both players will almost certainly be available at No. 5.

Wagler has reportedly impressed in his workout where Ty Lue was present, and he has been the most popular Clippers' choice ever since they landed the pick in the draft lottery. Considering that Wagler is a better fit next to Darius Garland and the Clippers seem intent on building around Garland, the Illinois star should be the favorite to be the No. 5 pick.