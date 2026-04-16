Clippers Quotes and Notes: What Kawhi Leonard & Darius Garland Said After Warriors Loss

It was a difficult Wednesday night for the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite leading for much of the game against the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers couldn't stop the flurry of threes in the fourth quarter, which led to the end of their season. Heading into an offseason full of uncertainty, the Clippers' locker room was understandably subdued after the game. The frustration and disappointment were palpable in the post-game pressers, including with Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland.

Notes from Kawhi Leonard's Presser

- Leonard was complimentary of the Warriors' game plan and the defense Draymond Green played against him. Calling Green a "Hall of Fame defender", Leonard said that it was "hard to even get shots up," per Clippers beat reporter Joey Linn.

- When asked about whether he wants to stay in LA going forward, Leonard refused to answer. He said, "Let me cry about this loss a little bit more. We’re gonna have our discussions when that time comes," per team insider Justin Russo. Leonard's lack of commitment to the organization certainly raises some eyebrows.

- Leonard was understandably asked about the NBA's ongoing investigation into his dealings with the Clippers and Aspiration. He said he thinks they "are going to be in the clear" and that he is "not stressing it," per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Instead of going into any detail, Leonard said that the reporters "will have to ask the NBA, not [him]."

Notes from Darius Garland's Presser

- The most important takeaway from Garland's words after the game was regarding his health. The dynamic point guard said that he has been "out there on nine toes" and he is "not even healthy." He admitted that he wanted to prove a point that he is "still one of those guys in this league" and wants to focus on getting healthier for next season.

- Garland missed a big chunk of the season recovering from his offseason toe surgery. He didn't look like himself in Cleveland, and missed the first ten games with the Clippers after he was traded to LA at the deadline. The Clippers hope that Garland can go back to his pre-injury self with an offseason of rest and recovery.

- Garland also discussed his offseason plans, saying that he will be in LA, working with his teammates and the coaching staff. He also said that he wants to see what Leonard is going to do for next season, and talk to the organization about the plan to "push past the Play-In game," per Clippers reporter Grant Mona.

Final Takeaways

This is obviously an earlier exit than expected for the Clippers. Heading into the game, LA was heavily favored over the struggling Warriors. The disappointment was clear in both Garland's and Leonard's remarks.

Neither star wanted to discuss too much about the future in LA. There seems to be a ton of uncertainty about Leonard's future with the team. We are going to have to wait a little longer to get more clarity about both Leonard's and organization's plans.