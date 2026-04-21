Clippers Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Los Angeles Clippers will be active in the offseason as GM Lawrence Frank teased a willingness to use their cap space and assets to improve the roster. They certainly have the financial flexibility and draft capital to be aggressive, but they could also need matching salaries and trade chips to use in deals.

With pending free agencies, team options, and guarantee decisions, the Clippers don't have too many trade candidates. The following players, however, can be used as trade chips in deals to upgrade the roster.

Derrick Jones Jr.

The Clippers will presumably have little interest in trading him, but Derrick Jones Jr. is one of the few matching salaries LA has on the roster. If they are going to get involved in a trade, DJJ almost certainly has to be involved, not only because his $10.4 million salary will be useful, but also because he should have positive trade value around the league.

Jones continued to be an important part of the Clippers last season, averaging a career-high 27 minutes per game. He is an excellent help defender, averaging almost one steal and one block per game. He can take on tough defensive assignments on the wing night in and night out, while gradually improving on the offensive end every year. He is a good enough catch-and-shoot option and can play off-the-ball thanks to his cutting and finishing ability.

That is why he should have suitors on the market. He could have first-round pick value on the trade market, which means that the Clippers could use him as a trade chip in a bigger package to acquire a true difference-maker.

Isaiah Jackson

The former Pacers big man is due $7 million next season. He wasn't able to contribute much since he was acquired at the trade deadline, mostly due to an ankle sprain late in the season. Considering that the Clippers will almost certainly add a center and want to give Yanic Konan Niederhauser more minutes next season, Jackson may find himself the odd man out.

Even if Jackson could be a decent third-string center, it's hard to see him being worth $7 million next season. That could be used as a matching salary in a trade to improve elsewhere on the roster.

Kris Dunn

The 32-year-old combo guard's $5.6 million salary for next season is non-guaranteed. The Clippers have until the end of June to guarantee his contract. Once they do that, Dunn could be a trade chip as he has way outplayed that salary last season.

Even though trading Dunn would be a mistake as he is an excellent fit next to Darius Garland as a defense-first guard, he needs to be included on this list. The Clippers have been trying to get younger, and if Dunn has suitors around the league, LA would consider including him in a trade package.

Dunn is the type of player who will have interest elsewhere. Since he has improved his shooting, he has become a very good three-and-D guard and is on a team-friendly deal. The Clippers may want to keep him around, but if there is an offer too good to turn down, Dunn could be out the door.

Bradley Beal

The veteran shooting guard will likely exercise his player option for $5.6 million for next season. While that is a manageable salary, trading Beal may still be easier said than done. After missing all but six games in the season and undergoing surgery to repair the fracture in his hip, Beal will be a big question mark heading into next season.

It's not like Beal did much before he was put on the shelf for the season. He struggled immensely for the Clippers early in the season and wasn't particularly impactful in his Suns tenure. Plus, he has missed at least 25 games in each of the last five seasons.

It's hard to see any teams being interested enough in Beal to trade assets for him. The Clippers have a hole at shooting guard, so they may want to wait and see if Beal can contribute for them, but if any teams come calling, the Clippers will certainly be willing to listen.