Ex-Clipper Bones Hyland Has the Chance of a Lifetime Ahead of Free Agency

While the Los Angeles Clippers have shifted their focus to the offseason, the majority of the league is involved in the first round of the playoffs. The Western Conference has once again proved to be stacked, with the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets on the brink of elimination despite being heavily favored before their series.

Denver's potential first-round exit could have significant reverberations throughout the league. However, Minnesota has to win one more game to advance to the second round, and they have to do it without Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards.

DiVincenzo suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Game 4, and Edwards will miss several weeks with a hyperextended knee. This creates a big opening in the Timberwolves backcourt. This means that former Clippers guard Bones Hyland will have an excellent opportunity to prove himself before his free agency.

Bones Hyland Has Been Thriving Ever Since Leaving the Clippers

Hyland has exceeded all expectations since joining the Timberwolves. The 25-year-old guard was brought in last season as a flier after his Clippers tenure came to an end at the 2025 trade deadline. LA traded Hyland to Atlanta for Bogdan Bogdanovic, and the Hawks waived him the next day. Hyland signed a two-way deal with Minnesota before securing a standard one-year deal before this season.

Throughout the season, Hyland gave Minnesota solid minutes as the backup point guard, averaging 8.5 points and 2.6 assists in 16.6 minutes per game. He had the most efficient season of his career with 59.9% True Shooting. He maintained this role in the playoffs against the team that drafted him. Now, however, he will have to step up even more.

Without Edwards and DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves are low on shot creators and shot makers. Hyland will have to play a large role in their absence. Ayo Dosunmu, fresh off a career night in Game 4, will likely get the start in the backcourt. It will be between Hyland and Mike Conley for the other starting spot. Even if Hyland doesn't get the start, he will play at least around 20 minutes. If the Timberwolves need more offense, expect this number to go up significantly.

While it's disappointing for the Timberwolves to be missing two starters in their postseason run, this is a big opportunity for Hyland. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Giving Minnesota efficient and productive minutes when they desperately need them will boost Hyland's value around the league. It could lead to a lucrative new deal for the former Clipper.

When Hyland's time with the Clippers came to an end, not many would have thought that he would be playing a large role for a good playoff team only a year later. A multi-year deal in free agency would have been even less expected. Whether Hyland can cap off a solid season with a big payday remains to be seen.