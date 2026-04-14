Brook Lopez May Be the Key to the Clippers Postseason

Here we are, do-or-die time for the Los Angeles Clippers. The team that went through an identity shift and culture change mid-season now sits as the ninth seed with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in leg one of the play-in tournament.

Despite a tough 6-21 start to this season until the trade deadline, on paper, the Clippers had one of the most well-rounded rotations in the entire NBA.

The combination of a superstar in Kawhi Leonard, wing depth, elite guard play with James Harden, gritty defenders, and a unique big rotation led by Ivica Zubac gave this group everything. Obviously, that changed when Lawrence Frank and the front office decided to make a long-term play, dealing both Harden and Zu for young players and future assets. Although that has changed the Clippers' outlook this season and given them a brighter future, making some noise this postseason isn’t far-fetched.

But, for this team to reach their highest potential first in the play-in tournament and then the playoffs, they need Brook Lopez to turn the clock back. Behind the 38-year-old, the Clippers have one other true center on the roster in Isaiah Jackson, who has played in just 17 games since arriving in LA.

Brook Lopez Matters More Than Ever

Obviously, Kawhi has played at an MVP level this season, but those types of performances can quickly go down the drain if LA can’t close possessions. Which is why Lopez's presence has to be the X-factor. Every night, he is the Clippers' biggest body, and because of that, they need him to be a force on the glass.

Since the departure of Zubac at the trade deadline, the Clippers have struggled immensely finishing defensive possessions, and that’s not entirely on Lopez, but he’s a big part of it.

Having Lopez, who has a career average of 5.9 rebounds per game, as the team's primary big man is going to lead to nights where the team fails to win that margin. It’s especially tough because when he comes off the court, the team is running small-ball lineups. In the first leg of the play-in, Lopez couldn’t have a better matchup with the Warriors, as if Ty Lue sticks him on Draymond Green, Lopez can play drop and focus on maintaining the glass.

Offense hasn’t been the problem for Lopez—this season, he’s had seven games with four or more threes. If he can have a night like that, whether LA wins the rebound battle or not, they should be a lock to prevail through both games of the play-in. But if they do survive and face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder in round one, the way Lopez plays as the team's sole paint presence will make or break that series.

Many people would point to Kawhi or Darius Garland to be the team's knights in shining armor this postseason, but the person the Clippers will have to count on most is clearly Brook Lopez.