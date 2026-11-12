One Clippers Lineup Ty Lue Shouldn't Ignore Any Longer

The LA Clippers are 2-8 for the season after a disheartening loss on the road to the Phoenix Suns. Yes, injuries are a legitimate excuse, but it has also become clear that the Clippers will find it very hard to be competitive in the Western Conference this season.

While two wins out of the first ten games is certainly below expectations, this should hardly be surprising. The Clippers' top brass talked about their desire to be competitive and win as many games as they can this season, but it was always delusional to think this team could be in the playoff race.

That is why the Clippers have to embrace a future-focused approach for the rest of the season. Instead of maximizing wins to chase an improbable postseason spot, the Clippers have to set up for the future.

And this requires putting Keaton Wagler and other young players on the roster in a position to succeed. The right lineup combinations are needed to make sure Wagler, as well as Kobe Sanders and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, are in an ideal developmental ecosystem.

Clippers Have to Give the Keaton Wagler-Kris Dunn Backcourt a Real Chance

One of those lineup combinations should be:

Keaton Wagler

Kris Dunn

Kobe Sanders

Derrick Jones Jr.

Brook Lopez

This group hasn't played a single second together, but there are reasons for optimism about its success.

For example, the Wagler-Dunn duo in the backcourt without Garland has looked good in limited minutes. In 149 possessions together, the Clippers have a net rating of +29.0, per Cleaning the Glass. Add Sanders into the mix, and the Clippers outscore their opponents by 21.6 points per 100 possessions.

It makes sense to surround Wagler with as much defense as possible. Dunn and Jones Jr. are the two best perimeter defenders on the team. They can take on the toughest defensive matchups while Wagler hides on the opponent's worst offensive player. This can also help keep Brook Lopez near the rim, and he can help deter shots.

Sanders looks like an important part of the future of this team. In his second season in the league, he is looking like a sure-fire rotation player. He is not elite on either end of the floor, but he has very few weaknesses. He can self-create, shoot, dribble, pass, and defend at a respectable level. Seeing how he fits next to Wagler will be beneficial for this team in the short and long run.

Once Yanic Konan Niederhauser returns, he can be the starter over Brook Lopez. But for now, this lineup may be the most exciting five-man combination for the short-handed Clippers.

This lineup isn't going to be a panacea. They will likely struggle to score efficiently with Wagler as the best creator on the floor. But those reps will be important for his development. And there is a chance they can be a solid defensive group. It's time Ty Lue starts giving this group a chance.