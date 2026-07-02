Shocking Jaylen Brown Trade Highlights Clippers' Mistake

The NBA offseason is the gift that keeps on giving. It has been one of the busiest transaction periods in recent memory, with a ton of blockbuster names switching names, including the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard. The latest splashy move on Day 2 of free agency was the Boston Celtics trading Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks.

This was arguably the most shocking trade of the summer. Not only was the Sixers never mentioned among potential Brown landing spots, but nobody could have predicted this type of trade package. This is as low a return as imaginable for Brown, coming off a career season in which he earned the sixth-most votes in MVP voting.

While the Celtics will be criticized for a long time for the trade package they received for their 29-year-old MVP candidate, the Clippers will also regret not getting involved in the Jaylen Brown sweepstakes.

Clippers Should Have Beaten Philly's Offer for Jaylen Brown

If this was what it was going to take to acquire Brown, the Clippers should have outbid the Sixers. Paul George is 36 years old and is on a negative-value contract, making $54.1 million next season and having a player option for $56.5 million for the year after. It's hard to imagine Philadelphia getting positive assets in return for PG13 if they were to trade him somewhere else.

Yet, all it took for Boston to take him on in exchange for Brown was two first-rounders. What could the Clippers have gotten from the Celtics in exchange for Kawhi Leonard?

Even if Leonard wasn't willing to sign a contract extension in Boston, a one-year rental for Kawhi for less than George's salary would have been appealing for the Celtics. Leonard-Jayson Tatum pairing would have made them more competitive next season.

Plus, the Clippers could have gotten more assets from the Celtics in addition to Brown. Even if they didn't, a straight-up Leonard-for-Brown swap is a better return than the one LA got from Toronto. Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-rounders, one pick swap, and two second-rounders is decent in terms of draft capital, but Ingram and Dick hold neutral value at best.

Given where the Clippers are as a franchise, Brown is more preferable to two-first round picks and a pick swap. The former Finals MVP would have allowed LA to win as many games as possible next season. The Clippers don't control their own pick next season as they owe it to the OKC Thunder. So, they have no incentive to tank. Putting together a more respectable group that can challenge for a playoff spot would have been possible with Brown, and it's unlikely with Ingram.

Perhaps this was discussed as a possibility. We may never know whether the sides ever talked about a potential Brown-for-Leonard swap. It would be a big mistake if the Clippers didn't even try to engage the Celtics.