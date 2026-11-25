Heading into the season, the LA Clippers had high expectations for Yanic Konan Niederhauser. The second-year player was coming off a Lisfranc surgery, but he had shown intriguing flashes in his rookie season. The front office had faith in the 23-year-old center, so they didn't make a significant addition to the frontcourt. Niederhauser finally made his return last week, but rather than giving the Clippers a boost, he made one weakness painfully clear.

Clippers Continue to Have a Massive Interior Defense Problem

Niederhauser returned to action against the Spurs last Thursday. He immediately took Isaiah Jackson's spot in the rotation, acting as the primary backup behind Brook Lopez. He has played in all three games since then, but he has had serious trouble staying on the floor.

The former Penn State standout has been on a historic stretch in terms of fouling. Foul trouble has kept his minutes down in all three games. He has 14 fouls in 35 minutes of action. He had one of the quickest foul-outs of all time against the Rockets, picking up six fouls in seven minutes and 35 seconds.

This has prevented him from getting into a rhythm. Niederhauser has had stretches of effectiveness in rebounding and protecting the rim, especially in the Mavericks game. But he hasn't been able to sustain it due to foul trouble.

Some of this may be due to rust. It's important to be patient with Niederhauser. He hadn't played basketball for over eight months before making his season debut last week. The future can still be bright for the Swiss center, but right at this moment, he may not be what the Clippers are looking for.

That's why the Clippers have to be careful about asking him for too much. At the end of the day, Niederhauser was the 30th overall pick and played half a season of NBA basketball as a rookie before suffering a serious injury. Counting on him as a reliable contributor right away may not be fair to him.

Niederhauser isn't solving the quality and depth issues in the Clippers' big man rotation. Lopez has been playing out of his mind so far, but he is 38 years old. He doesn't have much mobility or versatility. His minutes need to be limited.

The problem is that the Clippers lack size and physicality in other positions. There isn't a traditional power forward in the rotation other than Rui Hachimura, and he is not a defensive difference-maker. Kobe Sanders, Derrick Jones Jr., and Max Strus have been guarding power forwards at times, which creates defensive and rebounding issues.

The Clippers are also small in the backcourt. Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler are overmatched physically on most nights.

That's why it's not a surprise that the Clippers are currently 25th in defensive rating. Niederhauser's return (or Brandon Ingram's, for that matter) isn't changing that any time soon. Unless the Clippers find a way to add more size and physicality mid-season, they are unlikely to be a good enough defensive team to make noise in the Western Conference.