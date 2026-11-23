The LA Clippers made a big investment in Keaton Wagler this summer, using their fifth-overall pick on the 19-year-old point guard. He is now the most important asset for a team that is notably bereft of draft capital and young players. Especially considering that the Clippers aren't headed for a postseason spot this year, Wagler's development will be one of the most important things for the 2026-27 campaign.

So, how has Wagler fared so far?

Very few 19-year-old rookie point guards will come into the NBA and make a positive impact right away. They need to be graded on a curve, and the evaluation needs to be more about flashes than overall impact.

After the first 15 games of Wagler's NBA career, the results are a mixed bag. There have been positives, to be sure, but there are clear areas for improvement.

Strengths

Wagler has not shied away from the moment. He has been playing with a lot of confidence and aggression. Even when his shot hasn't been falling, he has not wilted under pressure. There have been struggles, of course, but it has never been for a lack of effort.

That is how he has the second-highest usage rate on the team at 24.4%. It's also exactly how he has been getting to the free-throw line a ton, leading all rookies in free-throw attempts per 36 minutes.

Because he is making 86.7% of his five free-throw attempts per game, Wagler's efficiency has been solid, at least for a rookie. The .557 true shooting percentage is still below league average, but it's not bad for a player of his profile.

The same is true of his passing and playmaking. The expectation was that Wagler would struggle against pressure from bigger and stronger NBA defenders. He is averaging 3.0 assists to 1.9 turnovers per game, which is better than expected.

Defensively, he hasn't been as big a negative as many assumed he would be because of his physical limitations. If anything, the Clippers have been better with him on the floor defensively. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Clippers' defensive rating is 3.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is playing.

In terms of advanced stats, Wagler is firmly in the middle of the pack among his rookie class. There have been 22 rookies who have played over ten games so far and average ten minutes per game. In terms of box plus/minus, which is an estimate of the points per 100 possessions a player contributes above a league-average player, Wagler ranks 11th among rookies with -1.7. There are only five rookies who are in the positive, and only one of them is a guard. (Bennett Stirtz of the OKC Thunder)

Weaknesses

Wagler is making just 35.1% of his two-point attempts, one of the worst marks in the league. He is pretty good at getting to the rim, but he is a very bad finisher. He is 8/16 at the rim so far. Even worse are his shots from the floater range. On shots that are away from the rim but inside 14 feet (roughly the free-throw line), Wagler is 6/24.

So far, his efficiency is saved by his outside shooting and his free-throw shooting. He can't get anything inside the arc right now unless he gets fouled.

The good thing is that finishing is one area where almost every young player improves. Players get stronger, become more athletic, and start understanding angles better. The finishing numbers for Wagler can only go up.

Most of Wagler's weaknesses stem from his physical profile. While he has the size and the length, he doesn't have the strength and athleticism. This is not only a problem for his finishing, but it also causes him to struggle defensively against bigger players. Wagler is averaging less than one stock (steal + block) per game. He doesn't provide much in the floor game right now.

Verdict

An important consideration for any high-level prospect is: are they good at the thing they are supposed to be good at?

Wagler checks that box. He was supposed to be a good shooter, crafty playmaker, and a savvy pick-and-roll operator. So far, he is generating enough good looks for himself and his teammates and knocking down enough jumpers.

He hasn't been terrible defensively, either. Every issue that he is struggling with is one that is to be expected. That is a good sign, and it's why Wagler deserves a positive grade for his start.

Grade: B