It was a slow start to the season for the Los Angeles Clippers. Dealing with a long list of injuries, the Clippers stumbled out of the gate, losing eight of their first ten games. But they may have finally turned things around. After winning back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Clippers are 4-8.

With the 1-13 Utah Jazz next up on the schedule, the Clippers have a very good chance of extending their winning streak.

Clippers Owe Their Recent Win Streak to Their Exciting Bench Unit

A big part of their success this season has been their bench. It has gone under the radar amid the early-season struggles, but the Clippers have one of the best benches in the league. And it will continue to be a big strength going forward.

Only the Grizzlies' bench averages more points per game than the Clippers' reserves this season. In fact, the Clippers' backups have the best offensive rating of any bench group in the entire league, according to NBA.com data. They have a net rating of +1.6, compared to the starters' -5.5 net rating.

The Clippers' starting lineup of Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura, and Brook Lopez gets outscored by 15.2 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass. The numbers when Isaiah Jackson was starting in Lopez's place were a little better, but it was still a below-league-average starting lineup.

Where the Clippers have been making a difference is with their bench. Their third-most used lineup for the season, behind the two starting lineups, is the Keaton Wagler-Kris Dunn-Gradey Dick-Kobe Sanders-Brook Lopez group. 79 possessions for the season isn't a big sample, to be sure, but the Clippers have a +28 net rating in those possessions.

Dick, Sanders, and Wagler have three of the four best on/off ratings on the team. The Clippers are a whopping 13.4 points per 100 possessions better when Dick is on the floor. When he shares the floor with Wagler and Sanders, the Clippers have an impressive +13.3 net rating.

Some of this is unsustainable. It's still early in the season, and there will be some regression to the mean in terms of shooting.

But the Clippers have found something here. Dick, Wagler, and Sanders are on the same timeline and can be part of what the Clippers are trying to build here long-term. This should be in Ty Lue's mind when he is trying to build out the rotations, even when Brandon Ingram is back.

When Ingram, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, dare I say, Bradley Beal, are back, the Clippers will have a deeper bench. There could be some changes to the rotation, but the Clippers could end up with an even better bench unit.

LA's starting lineup isn't the most exciting group in the league, but the bench unit more than makes up for it. Headed by the future of the franchise, Keaton Wagler, the bench mob is a reason to tune into the Clippers games. In a season like this, that should be good enough for Clippers fans.