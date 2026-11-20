The LA Clippers lost their second straight game on Thursday, falling to the Spurs, 124-112, after a hard-fought battle. They are now 4-10 for the season and remain winless on the road.

But there were plenty of positives - in addition to the negatives, of course - in the loss. Head coach Ty Lue made a lineup change, inserting Max Strus in place of Kris Dunn. Second-year center Yanic Konan Niederhauser also made his season debut after eight months of recovery from a Lisfranc surgery. Let's take a look at who is trending in the right direction and who needs to turn things around after that loss.

Riser: Max Strus

Strus got his first start in his eighth game of the season and played a season-high 32 minutes. It's not a coincidence that he also had the best game of his season, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 5/9 shooting from three.

The veteran shooting guard is the closest thing to a high-end three-and-D player on the roster. Not only is he an elite shooter, but he can also do a little more with the ball than the likes of Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., and Rui Hachimura. He is also a solid defender who can hold his own against most offensive players. He should continue to gradually increase his role for this team.

Faller: Kris Dunn

Strus' emergence will likely come at the expense of Dunn. He played just 20 minutes in San Antonio and the Clippers lost his minutes by 18 points. He struggled offensively, with three turnovers.

This continues a downward trend for Dunn. The 32-year-old combo guard has seen a reduction in his minutes in the last two weeks. He has just two threes in the last five games and hasn't scored in double digits. His value comes on the defensive end, to be sure, but he needs to be better offensively to stand out in the crowded backcourt.

Riser: Isaiah Jackson

At first, it seemed like Jackson was going to be out of the rotation in Niederhauser's return. Niederhauser was the first big man sub off the bench. But the Swiss center got in foul trouble right away, so it was Jackson's turn. And boy, was Jackson ready.

He provided six points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks in just nine minutes of action. He may have earned himself a permanent role in the rotation, even with Niederhauser back.

Faller: Keaton Wagler

The rookie continues to be confident and aggressive, taking ten shots in 17 minutes. While this is great news, one has to wonder whether he is doing a little too much. Wagler had a 35% usage rate, the highest on the team by a mile, and finished with seven points, two assists, and four turnovers.

For a player who is shooting 37% from the field, that usage rate may be a little too high. As a result, he finished with a team-worst -19. Against one of the best defenses in the league, this is hardly surprising, but it wasn't a performance to write home about for Wagler.

Riser: Brook Lopez

The 38-year-old center continues to turn back the clock. He scored at least 23 points for the third time in the last four games. He was good at distributing the ball once again, finishing with four assists. He held his own against Wembanyama for long stretches of the game, which is more than what the Clippers can realistically ask of him at this stage of his career.

Faller: Derrick Jones Jr.

It was a second straight dud for Jones Jr. After putting up five points, one rebound, and one assist in 28 minutes against Utah, the 29-year-old forward finished with eight points, two rebounds, and one assist in 27 minutes in San Antonio.

This isn't to say that Jones Jr. isn't helping the team. He is still a valuable defender, floor-spacer, and cutter for this team. But he is mostly an afterthought offensively. Unless the ball finds him in the corner for an open three, Jones Jr. is rarely involved.

There are simply too many mouths to feed, and there aren't elite offensive initiators on the team to get everyone going. Jones Jr. will probably continue to struggle to get enough touches.