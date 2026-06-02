The 10 Best Players in the 2026 NBA Finals Between Knicks and Spurs

The NBA season has reached its climax.

The Knicks and the Spurs have each run through the playoffs in different ways. New York obliterated its competition in the Eastern Conference and San Antonio dethroned the defending champion Thunder in seven games to reach the Finals. It’s been a different road even further back than the playoffs as the Knicks finally got over the hump after three-straight years where they won a playoff series.

San Antonio was blessed with the good fortune of the No. 1 pick in 2023 where Victor Wembanyama was the most coveted prospect since LeBron James. This is San Antonio’s first trip to the playoffs since 2019 when guys like DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge were still on the roster. Wembanyama’s dominance expedited the Spurs’ rebuild and now the storied franchise returns to the Finals to compete for a title in the Wemby’s first playoff appearance.

The NBA Finals is the stage the league’s biggest stars aim for each year and this year we’re even blessed with a court that matches the moment. Although names like Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are at the center of the show, there are plenty of other players who could swing games and help secure the Larry O’Brien trophy.

With that, let’s take a look through each roster and map out the top 10 players you’ll see on the floor over the course of the NBA Finals, ranked from bottom to top:

10. Julian Champagnie, F, Spurs

Playoff stats: 11.3 PPG, 1.5 APG, 5.8 RPG, 45.4 FG%, 39.3 3P%, 79.2 FT%

Julian Champagnie has had a standout postseason for the Spurs | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Once upon a time, Champagnie was waived by the 76ers in favor of Slam Dunk Contest star Mac McClung. He thought his NBA career may be over at that point, but only three years later, he’s one of the most important players in the Finals. He’s a sharpshooter who’s been a mainstay in the Spurs’ startling lineup this season and he broke out even further in the playoffs with two 20-point games in the Western Conference finals against the Thunder.

9. Dylan Harper, G, Spurs

Playoff stats: 13.1 PPG, 2.6 APG, 5.3 RPG, 52.5 FG%, 36.4 3P%, 84.5 FT%

Dylan Harper has emerged as a true impact player in his rookie year | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Harper, the second pick in this year’s draft, plays as if he’s well beyond his years. He turned 20 in March and in his first NBA season, he’s a crucial piece of the title favorite who’s slated to be a contender for the foreseeable future. He has some Cade Cunningham-esque tendencies with how slow the game seems to move for him. Harper has already had numerous standout performances over the postseason with the Spurs, most notably a 24-point performance in Game 1 against the Thunder where San Antonio won in double overtime without De’Aaron Fox.

8. Mikal Bridges, G/F, Knicks

Playoff stats: 14.6 PPG, 2.5 APG, 3.1 RPG, 58.6 FG%, 34.1 3P%, 100 FT%

Mikal Bridges arrived in New York via trade two seasons ago | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bridges is the NBA’s iron man as he hasn’t missed a game thus far in his pro career. That’s an astounding feat as he’s already been in the league for eight seasons and he even played in 83 games in 2022–23 thanks to the midseason trade from the Suns to the Nets. This is his second season with the Knicks and he’s had less responsibility offensively, but he remains one of the league’s marquee 3-and-D players. He’s had a nice postseason thus far as he’s averaged 18.0 points per game over New York’s past two series––sweeps over the Sixers and Cavaliers––after an up-and-down opening round against the Hawks.

7. Josh Hart, G/F, Knicks

Playoff stats: 11.4 PPG, 4.6 APG, 8.6 RPG, 44.3 FG%, 30.3 3P%, 61.5 FT%

Josh Hart remains New York’s do-it-all wing | David Richard-Imagn Images

The next member of the “Nova Knicks” does it all and is a piece that would help any team in the playoffs. Hart may not score in bunches each night, but he dives on the floor for loose balls, crashes the glass and is an impactful defender who creates winning plays. He couldn’t miss in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavs, ending the night with 26 points and five three-pointers for his best scoring night of the playoffs thus far. He’s a threat to pop off on any given night, but Hart’s impact lies with everything else he does on the floor.

6. OG Anunoby, F, Knicks

Playoff stats: 19.7 PPG, 1.9 APG, 6.9 RPG, 57.7 FG%, 48.3 3P%, 84.7 FT%

OG Anunoby has scored the second-most points per game for the Knicks over their postseason run | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Anunoby has scored more than any player on the Knicks over their dominant postseason run aside from Jalen Brunson. He’s scoring close to 20 points per game over the playoffs, three points more than his regular-season average. That helps the team as Karl-Anthony Towns facilitates more, which in turn opens up more shots for Anunoby in the Knicks’ offense. He missed the final two games of the second-round series against the Sixers due to a hamstring injury, but he bounced back strong with a great performance in the series sweep of the Cavs.

5. De’Aaron Fox, G, Spurs

Playoff stats: 16.4 PPG, 5.9 APG, 4.0 RPG, 43.5 FG%, 31.1 3P%, 73.1 FT%

De’Aaron Fox has struggled with an ankle injury in the playoffs, but he can still bring the scoring pop the Spurs may need | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Fox has played through a high ankle sprain which kept him out of Games 1 and 2 against the Thunder. Although he didn’t score at his usual rate upon his return, he helped steady San Antonio’s offense that struggled with turnovers without him due to Stephon Castle’s increased ball-handling responsibilities. Fox had 15 points and knocked down big shots in the Game 7 win over Oklahoma City, too. He had four 20-point games over the first two rounds and he remains a threat to pop off on any given night even if he struggled at times against the Thunder dealing with his ankle injury.

4. Stephon Castle, G, Spurs

Playoff stats: 19.2 PPG, 6.7 APG, 4.9 RPG, 48.1 FG%, 36.3 3P%, 81.8 FT%

In only his second NBA season, Stephon Castle has dominated for the Spurs | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

In only his second NBA season, Castle has emerged as one of the best players on the floor in this year’s Finals. Although he struggled mightily with turnovers against the Thunder, he’s been able to score at all three levels over the playoffs and can bully his defensive assignment with his size and strength in the backcourt. He scored a team-high 32 points as the Spurs closed out the Timberwolves in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinals series. He had a 33-point game against the Trail Blazers in the first round, too. He can make opposing defenses pay for all the pressure that has to be put on Victor Wembanyama, which the Knicks will have to limit for a shot to walk away with the title.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns, F/C, Knicks

Playoff stats: 16.9 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 5.9 APG, 57.2 FG%, 48.9 3P%, 89.1 FT%

Karl-Anthony Towns adjusted his role seamlessly over the Knicks’ playoff run | David Richard-Imagn Images

Towns isn’t scoring at his usual pace over the postseason, but that’s intentional. He’s adjusted to serve as an offensive hub to draw pressure and subsequently create strong looks for his teammates. That’s led to 5.9 assists per game over New York’s playoff run, nearly double his average of 3.0 dimes a night during the regular season. That said, he’s still taken advantage of the scoring opportunities that are presented to him as he’s shot at an extremely efficient rate from the floor, beyond the arc and from the foul line. With the possibility of Wembanyama guarding Hart in the Finals, Towns could see even more scoring chances, which he’s certainly able to capitalize on.

2. Jalen Brunson, G, Knicks

Playoff stats: 26.0 PPG, 6.8 APG, 3.3 RPG, 46.7 FG%, 36.9 3P%, 84.1 FT%

Jalen Brunson was named Eastern Conference finals MVP | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Knicks go as Brunson does. The 6’2" guard has been New York’s star since he arrived four seasons ago and that’s only increased as he led the franchise to its first Finals appearance in 27 years. When the Knicks faced a 22-point deficit in Game 1 against the Cavs, Brunson absolutely took over in the fourth quarter and overtime to will his team to a magical win with 38 points and six assists. What’s remarkable about that big night is he only made one of his six three-point attempts. San Antonio’s defense will give Brunson a tougher time, but he’s shown that he can rise to the occasion no matter how big the stage is.

1. Victor Wembanyama, C, Spurs

Playoff stats: 23.2 PPG, 2.7 APG, 10.8 RPG, 51.0 FG%, 37.0 3P%, 87.0 FT%

Victor Wembanyama was visibly emotional after the Spurs beat the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Is there any other answer at the top of this list than Wemby?

The third-year phenom has reached new heights in his first playoff run with dominant performance after dominant performance. The Spurs had to survive a double-overtime thriller against the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals and Wemby absolutely stole the show. He finished with 41 points and 17 rebounds and he hit an incredible three-pointer from the logo to force the second overtime period which is a highlight that will live on forever. He’s a defensive force of never-before-seen proportions that scares opponents away from the paint solely by his enormous presence. He’s averaged 3.5 blocks per game over the playoffs, which has come from a guy who can rise well above the rim and knock down the deep shot. San Antonio’s run to the Finals has proven that it’s Wemby’s world and we’re all just livin’ in it.

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