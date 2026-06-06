Victor Wembanyama Spills the Hard Truth About Spurs’ ‘Spoiled’ Team After Brutal Game 2 Loss

The Spurs have dug themselves into an 0-2 hole in the NBA Finals after dropping their first two games at home, and whether they can get out of it will likely hinge on one player: Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama put up 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting while adding nine rebounds and four blocks during Friday’s nail-biting 105-104 loss in San Antonio, but he also was at the center of two critical plays that ended up costing the Spurs a chance to even the series. The Spurs star committed a costly turnover when the game was tied with roughly 13 seconds remaining, and then he missed what would have been the game-winner right before the buzzer.

Understandably, Wemby was distraught following Game 2’s defeat and took full accountability for his mistakes. The most poignant part of his postgame presser was when he gave an eloquent spiel in response to a French reporter’s question about how the Spurs can stop being a reactionary team that only finds solutions after being faced with problems.

“I think it's due to both our lack of experience and our youth, especially since we're playing against experienced teams. To me, the two best examples are Minnesota and New York,” Wembanyama said, via a translation on Reddit.

“They understand how fortunate they are to be in the Finals, and they know it's not guaranteed they'll ever get another chance like this. As for us, we're kind of like spoiled kids. For some of us, it's our first season—or one of our first seasons—and we're already in the Finals. We don't fully realize it yet. And to me, the team that appreciates the position we're in the most will be the one that wins.”

Victor Wembanyama when asked in French about what needs to happen to stop being a reactionary team who only finds solutions after running into problems



"Definitely. I completely agree. I think it's due to both our lack of experience and our youth, especially since we're playing… pic.twitter.com/zdxN860T8n — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) June 5, 2026

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s mature response to Game 2 NBA Finals loss makes him even more likable

Wembanyama echoed a sentiment he previously shared before Game 2, when he also called his team “spoiled.”

"We're like spoiled kids,” the Spurs center said, according to L’Equipe. “We're playing against teams, the best example being New York, who are experienced, who understand how lucky they are to be in the Finals, and who know it's not guaranteed to happen again.”

The 22-year-old Wembanyama has already surprised his critics by taking the Spurs this deep into the NBA postseason given the Spurs’ shockingly young and inexperienced team. San Antonio’s rotation’s average age comes out to 24.4; the Knicks, by comparison, sit at 28.8. The Spurs’ trio of efficient scorers—Wemby, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle—ties last year’s Thunder as the youngest top-scoring trio of the last 11 NBA Finals. Not to mention, San Antonio also has Dylan Harper, who’s been breaking rookie postseason records left and right in his impressive first year in the pros.

Whereas Wembanyama has the rest of his career in front of him to win a championship, the Knicks’ aging ‘Nova core featuring the likes of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and others probably won’t be as fortunate. With Wemby at the helm, the Spurs’ championship window will remain open for what could be decade, but the Knicks’ window—following decades of disappointment and disillusionment—feels like it’s slowly but surely closing in.

Game 3 of the Finals is set for Monday at Madison Square Garden, with a New York sweep looking much more feasible now compared to a week ago.

There’s no doubt that both the Spurs and Knicks deserve to be here competing for a chip in the wake of their respective regular season campaigns and their resilient, red-hot playoff runs. The better question to ask might be: Who wants it more?

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