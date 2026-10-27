Five Wild Stats From the First Seven Days of the 2026–27 NBA Season

One week into the 2026–27 NBA season , we’re learning what’s what and who’s who across the NBA. The standings in of themselves are a ton of fun. Waking up on Tuesday morning, six teams remain undefeated, including the 4–0 Grizzlies and 2–0 Trail Blazers, and five teams are still searching for their first win—like the 0–3 Knicks and the 0–4 Heat.

So, which stats stand out from the first week of NBA hoops? Let’s dive in:

Jump to a team:

Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome is off to an incredible start with the Grizzlies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat: The Grizzlies are 4–0.

There might not be a wilder stat throughout the NBA. I mean, who thought Memphis—a team that won 25 games last year—would be undefeated one week into the season? The Grizzlies are doing everything right. They boast a top-10 offense (115.6 rating) and defense (105.9 rating) and are shooting 39.3% from deep, sixth in the NBA, after ranking 22nd in that category last season (35.3%).

Ty Jerome, even after his clunker of a game in Memphis’s win over the Jazz on Monday night, looks like he’s on his way to a special season. Jerome, who entered the year averaging 9.3 points over 244 career games, opened the season by scoring 45, 28 and 31 points in his first three games. He became the 37th player since 2000 to score at least 100 points over the first three games of a season, and only the fourth to do so without an All-Star appearance on his résumé. That could change in February if he keeps this up. Even after a 4-for-15 shooting night on Monday, Jerome ranks third in scoring (29.8 points per game).

Minnesota Timberwolves

Stat: LaMelo Ball has a defensive rating of 91.8.

The Wolves have been one of the most fun teams to watch early on this season, as they became the third team in NBA history to win their first three games by at least 20 points. Ball, the prized offseason acquisition , has been in the center of it all.

It’s a small sample size—and defensive rating isn’t a great stat in a small sample size—but Ball has passed the eye test on defense, too. Just ask his brother, Lonzo, who has been live tweeting during Wolves games this year.

This the most I’ve ever seen Melo defend lol noticing — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) October 23, 2026

Ball didn’t play much defense in Charlotte. He also didn’t play in many meaningful games. Perhaps coach Chris Finch ( and his buddy Anthony Edwards ) can unlock this new version of Ball across a 82-game regular season.

Sacramento Kings

Darius Acuff Jr. scored a career-high 33 points against the Trail Blazers on Friday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat: Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has tallied the most field-goal attempts for a rookie through his first three career games in 50 years.

The No. 7 pick in the 2026 draft is not, uh, shy shooting the basketball. In his first three career games, Acuff has attempted a whopping 73 shots from the field. They’re not going in, either. Acuff is shooting 32.9% from the field and 14.8% from three-point range (4-for-27) while scoring a total of 67 points on 73 shots. That’s … not efficient. The only player in ABA/NBA history to tally more FGA in his first three career games is David Thompson, who attempted 74 shots in his first three games for the ABA’s Denver Nuggets in 1975—but had 89 points to show for it. But, hey, this season in Sacramento is all about Acuff’s development. The best way out of a slump is to keep shooting.

New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges is starting the new season in a bad slump. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat: The Knicks are the third reigning NBA champion to start the following season 0–3 and the first since the 2011–12 Mavericks.

The Knicks’ championship banner is now proudly hanging at Madison Square Garden, but the glitz and glam from New York’s title run is over . The Knicks are now 0–3 after dropping their first three post-championship games to the 76ers, Celtics and Magic. We don’t want to overreact , but is there some cause for concern? Sure. The Knicks have the second-worst field-goal percentage in the NBA (40.8%) and have the second-worst offensive rating (103.4). It’s been a rough start to the season for Mikal Bridges (5-for-23 from the field; 0 for 10 from three), and even Jalen Brunson is struggling shooting the basketball (26.7% from deep).

Looking further at this little slice of NBA history, those aforementioned 0–3 reigning champs didn’t fare well, either—the 2011–12 Mavs went 36–30 in a shortened season and were swept in the first round of the playoffs, and the 1969–70 Celtics went 34–48 and missed the postseason. But the Knicks will figure it out. The defending champs aren’t going to be a bottom-tier offensive team all year long... Right?

Miami Heat

The Heat will enter their fifth game of the season Wednesday night still looking for their first win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat: The Heat have a net rating of -31.6 when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are on the floor together (71 minutes).

Miami’s starting five of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell have been straight up dreadful while sharing the floor during the Heat’s 0–4 start. In 43 minutes, those five players have tallied a net rating (offensive rating minus defensive rating) of -33.1. That problem starts with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo , who were paired up this offseason to boost the Heat into serious contention in the East. Only three other duos in the NBA that have played over 70 minutes together have a worse net rating, and all reside in Miami. Even Antetokounmpo's former team, the lowly Bucks, have won a game. That has to hurt.

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