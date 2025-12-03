Giannis Antetokounmpo Had One NBA Team in Mind for Potential Bucks Trade Before Season
It was reported Wednesday that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent have started discussions with the Bucks about his future—whether that means sticking in Milwaukee or seeking a trade. With speculation circulating pretty much all year about the Milwaukee star potentially moving on from the team, it sounds like a resolution will happen in the next couple of weeks.
As the story unravels, more details about the Bucks’ offseason discussions with Antetokounmpo have come to light. It was previously reported that Antetokounmpo was interested in being traded to the Knicks this offseason, and the Bucks did reportedly have a multi-week discussion with New York about a trade back in August, ESPN’s Shams Charania shared on Wednesday. The Knicks remained the only team Antetokounmpo showed any interest of going to.
It’s unclear what happened in the Bucks–Knicks trade talks this summer. Charania didn’t reveal what New York’s offer was to Milwaukee, although the Bucks made it known that they wanted to keep Antetokounmpo. The forward seemed fine starting the 2025-26 season with the Bucks in his 13th season there, but he admitted in September a trade might be inevitable at this point.
Moving forward, more NBA teams will likely show interest in trading for the two-time MVP if a trade becomes an option for him, but Antetokounmpo will likely need to express interest back.
This isn’t the first time Antetokounmpo has opened trade talks with the Bucks this year. We’ll see what happens this time around.