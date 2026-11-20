The Grizzlies Were a Fun Story—Now They’re a Threat in the West
Nov 20, 2026 · 10:01
Chris Mannix and Evan Turner break down how the Grizzlies’ hot start to the season was no fluke and how their deep rotation and smart front-office decisions could help them maintain their momentum throughout the season.
Transcript
From one team that we expect to be pretty good to another that we did not.
We got to talk about the Memphis Grizzlies.
Um, 12 and 4 right now as we record this.
Uh, they thumped the skeleton Warriors on Thursday night.
They have the number 1 offensive rating in the NBA.
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