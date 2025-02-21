How Victor Wembanyama's Injury Affects Grizzlies Star Jaren Jackson
Crushing news came out of San Antonio earlier Thursday, as it was announced that All-Star center Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to dealing with a blood clot in his right shoulder. One of the top young stars in the NBA, it's a brutal loss for the Spurs as they were positioned to make a playoff run after acquiring De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings.
On top of missing the remainder of the season, Wembanyama will no longer hit the 65-game threshold to qualify for end-of-season awards such as Defensive Player of the Year. With that, a new candidate has risen to be the favorite and could walk home with a massive pay day.
Across multiple betting sites online, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has now become the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Not only would the reward be a major accomplishment for him, as he won the award in the 2022-23 season, but he could walk away with a massive payday as a result.
According to Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole, Jackson would become eligible for the NBA's largest contract in league history. By winning Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson could receive upwards of a five-year, $345 million deal from the Grizzlies.
Jackson's odds make him the slight favorite in comparison to Wembanyama, who was the runaway favorite. There's no telling if he wins the award, but a massive payday could be in line for him this summer.
