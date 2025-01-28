11-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Jimmy Butler Trade Prediction
With a dramatic Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler trade saga being the talk of the NBA leading up to the trade deadline, many contemplate where the six-time All-Star should end up.
Many different teams have been floated around as potential destinations, but with Butler's extended postseason experience, it would be best for him to land with a contender. Butler has led the Heat to three Eastern Conference Finals appearances in the last five seasons, proving to any potential suitor he is a winner, despite his current drama overshadowing his talent.
A few potential suitors certainly rise to the top during Butler trade conversations, but focusing on what teams the All-NBA forward would take into championship consideration is most important.
11-year NBA veteran and three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas, who most recently spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, gave his bold prediction on who should trade for the disgruntled Heat star. Arenas believes if the Milwaukee Bucks added Butler, he would take them to make the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics.
"You get Jimmy Butler or Bradley Beal, I'm taking the Bucks [over the Celtics]," Arenas said. "The reason is this: The X-Factor is Giannis. Giannis don't play that game."
Arenas continues to say that adding a perimeter scorer like Jimmy Butler or Bradley Beal alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard would take them to another level. Antetokounmpo dominates a game inside the arc, so having a guy like Butler or Beal to strengthen their other areas would make them the best team in the East.
