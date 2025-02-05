11-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Statement on Lakers After Luka Doncic Trade
The NBA world was shocked late Saturday night as news broke on a blockbuster three-team deal that sent Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. While fans were initially in denial over the move, it's a reality now as the deal is finalized, as both Doncic and Anthony Davis are nearing their debuts with their news teams.
No matter where you seem to look the past few days, everyone related to sports has made their thoughts known on the deal. One of those people sharing their opinions and predictions was former Memphis Grizzlies guard and three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas. On his podcast, "Gil's Arena," he shared a rather bold take on how Doncic will do in the purple and gold.
"They [Los Angeles Lakers] winning the championship next year man, next year man, 2026," Arenas said on his show.
Given the current state of the Lakers roster after the Doncic move, there are some glaring weaknesses they'll need to address before becoming championship contenders. While the Lakers could still make a move before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, they'll need to find a way to address their depth at the center position after the team lost Davis' two-way presence down low.
If James returns to Los Angeles for the 2025-26 season and the team can add the right pieces by then and see positive development from players like Dalton Knecht, they'll position themselves well to be title contenders.
