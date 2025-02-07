11-Year NBA Veteran's Strong Luka Doncic, LeBron James Statement
Lebron James and Luka Doncic have not played a game together yet since the blockbuster trade, but the anticipation of the two on the court together is palpable.
While some believe that the two will struggle to play together due to both being ball-dominant players, others believe the two superstars are too smart not to make it work. One of those is former Memphis Grizzlies guard and All-Star Gilbert Arenas.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena Show, Arenas gave his thoughts on Luka and LeBron playing together on the same team.
"They've got the same goal," Arenas said. "Luka's showing that he's going to win a championship first. LeBron, 'I want my fifth championship.' Then it's going to work. Kyrie was ball-dominant, Luka was ball-dominant and they went to the championship. The fact that they don't think people are smart enough to adjust their game is weird. We watched Bron and Kyrie, we watched them."
While both players have made things work with Kyrie Irving before, the difference in that scenario is that Kyrie was better at moving off the ball than both LeBron and Luka. However, one thing that Arenas is correct in is that LeBron and Luka are too smart to fail. When players have the basketball IQ of their level, they'll usually find a way to make it work.
Luka's debut with LeBron and the Lakers is only a few short days away and one has to imagine that it'll be one of the highest-rated NBA games of the year. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, won't have to worry about the duo until the end of March.
