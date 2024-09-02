11-Year NBA Veteran Slams 'Horrible' LeBron James Narrative
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record, James stands alone atop the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
While James’ longevity is unmatched, so is his consistency. Entering his 22nd NBA season, James has averaged at least 20 points per game each year of his career. Outside of his rookie season, James has averaged at least 25 points per game each year of his career.
Because of his longevity, some argue that James is not a true scorer, but rather an all-around player who accumulated the most points in NBA history due to his unparalleled longevity.
Slamming this narrative during a recent appearance on Dwight Howard’s Above The Rim podcast, 11-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts.
“It’s the worst thing that a [Michael] Jordan fan can say,” Arenas said. “You know why? Because you’re saying he is not a real scorer, he is not a natural scorer. But he has the most points… That is a horrible narrative that you wanna run.”
Arenas argued that because Jordan made scoring look so good, people believe he is better than James in that category. Because Jordan was brought up by Arenas, it is worth mentioning that the Chicago Bulls legend is still the NBA’s all-time leading in points per game (30.1) and has 10 scoring titles.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France