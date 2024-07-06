All Grizzlies

17-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Joins New Team

This former NBA star reportedly has a new team

Joey Linn

Nov 28, 2012; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies small forward Rudy Gay (22) dances on the bench as Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley Jr. (11) and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Josh Selby (2) look on and laughs during the game against the Toronto Raptors at the Fed Ex Forum.
Nov 28, 2012; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies small forward Rudy Gay (22) dances on the bench as Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley Jr. (11) and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Josh Selby (2) look on and laughs during the game against the Toronto Raptors at the Fed Ex Forum. / Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It has been reported by SDNA reporter Tolis Kotzias that 17-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies star Rudy Gay is expected to sign with Peristeri, a Greek professional basketball club. Gay last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season with the Utah Jazz, which was his 17th and potentially final season in the league.

Spending his best years with the Grizzlies, Gay appeared in 479 games for Memphis across seven seasons, averaging 17.9 points per game. This move to Peristeri B.C. will allow Gay to continue his professional career outside of the NBA after being unable to stick with a team following that 2022-23 season.

Gay will turn 38 years old this summer, so it's likely that his NBA days are behind him. Signing a training camp deal with the Golden State Warriors last season, Gay did not make their standard roster, and was waived before the season began.

One of the most underrated players of this era, Gay never made an All-Star team, but was consistently one of the most effective starting wings in the NBA. Starting for some really good teams, Gay was a huge piece to the "Grit and Grind" Grizzlies that captured the hearts of so many Memphis sports fans.

If this is the end of Gay's NBA career, it was an incredible run.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News