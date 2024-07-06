17-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Joins New Team
It has been reported by SDNA reporter Tolis Kotzias that 17-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies star Rudy Gay is expected to sign with Peristeri, a Greek professional basketball club. Gay last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season with the Utah Jazz, which was his 17th and potentially final season in the league.
Spending his best years with the Grizzlies, Gay appeared in 479 games for Memphis across seven seasons, averaging 17.9 points per game. This move to Peristeri B.C. will allow Gay to continue his professional career outside of the NBA after being unable to stick with a team following that 2022-23 season.
Gay will turn 38 years old this summer, so it's likely that his NBA days are behind him. Signing a training camp deal with the Golden State Warriors last season, Gay did not make their standard roster, and was waived before the season began.
One of the most underrated players of this era, Gay never made an All-Star team, but was consistently one of the most effective starting wings in the NBA. Starting for some really good teams, Gay was a huge piece to the "Grit and Grind" Grizzlies that captured the hearts of so many Memphis sports fans.
If this is the end of Gay's NBA career, it was an incredible run.
