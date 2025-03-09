3x NBA All-Star Makes Bold Luka Doncic, Lakers Prediction
Very few players in the NBA have higher expectations than Luka Doncic does on the Los Angeles Lakers.
While Doncic is in his honeymoon phase with the team, at some point, the expectations will legitimately start to form. Among those with expectations, is former Memphis Grizzlies guard and three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena Show, the former star claimed that he expects Doncic to average a triple-double on the Lakers.
"He is going to be the third person in NBA history to average triple-double for a season," Arenas said. "Just think about the upside of the player, right? We're talking about a guy who's still in amateur mode."
When it comes to why Arenas believes Doncic is capable of achieving such a feat, he believes it's because the superstar guard has barely scratched the surface. At only 25 years old, Doncic hasn't even reached his prime yet.
He's in amateur mode at 25," Arenas repeated. "He's not in his prime, he's not even in the second phase of being good. He's still in trying to figure this s**t out. This is all just actual reaction... This is just his natural ability."
Doncic is one fo the most accomplished 25 year olds in the history of basketball. What remains to be seen is just how far he'll go in the playoffs with his new team.
