All Grizzlies

3x NBA All-Star Makes Bold Luka Doncic, Lakers Prediction

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has very high expectation for Luka Doncic on the Lakers

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) watches the ball during warmups before a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) watches the ball during warmups before a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Very few players in the NBA have higher expectations than Luka Doncic does on the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Doncic is in his honeymoon phase with the team, at some point, the expectations will legitimately start to form. Among those with expectations, is former Memphis Grizzlies guard and three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

During an episode of The Gil's Arena Show, the former star claimed that he expects Doncic to average a triple-double on the Lakers.

"He is going to be the third person in NBA history to average triple-double for a season," Arenas said. "Just think about the upside of the player, right? We're talking about a guy who's still in amateur mode."

When it comes to why Arenas believes Doncic is capable of achieving such a feat, he believes it's because the superstar guard has barely scratched the surface. At only 25 years old, Doncic hasn't even reached his prime yet.

He's in amateur mode at 25," Arenas repeated. "He's not in his prime, he's not even in the second phase of being good. He's still in trying to figure this s**t out. This is all just actual reaction... This is just his natural ability."

Doncic is one fo the most accomplished 25 year olds in the history of basketball. What remains to be seen is just how far he'll go in the playoffs with his new team.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News