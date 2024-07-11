6x NBA All-Star Signs New Contract in Free Agency
Most of the top NBA free agents have already signed new contracts. While there are not a lot of big deals left to be completed, nor is there a lot of cap space left around the league, there can still be impactful moves made on the margins.
It was announced on Thursday evening by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Philadelphia 76ers had agreed to a one-year contract with six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry. Lowry spent 23 games with the 76ers last season after being acquired from the Miami Heat. Lowry started 20 of the 23 regular season games he played for Philadelphia, and all six postseason games.
Playing 28.4 minutes per game for the 76ers, Lowry averaged 8.0 PPG, 4.6 APG, and 2.8 RPG. At 38 years old, Lowry is nearing the end of his career, but is still a productive player. Shooting just over 40% from three in his time with the 76ers, Lowry proved that he can still knock down shots, which is always a valuable trait.
Beginning his career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2006, Lowry spent two full seasons in Memphis before being traded midway through his third season to the Houston Rockets. Lowry really began finding himself as a player in Houston, but it was his incredible run with the Toronto Raptors where he established himself as a perennial All-Star, making six-straight All-Star appearances from 2015 to 2020.
Lowry was also the starting point guard for that 2019 Raptors team that won the first championship in franchise history.
