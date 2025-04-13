All Grizzlies

Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status for Mavericks vs Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Anthony Davis on the injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies

Liam Willerup

Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) runs back up the court during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are set to travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies on the final day of the NBA season as the Mavericks look to put an end to a regular season that was full of unexpected turns. After representing the Western Conference in the NBA Finals last season, the Mavericks will have to win two straight games in the play-in tournament to even qualify for the postseason.

As for the Grizzlies, a rather normal bounce-back season for them took a turn after they decided to part ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins after a post-All-Star break slump. Heading into the final game of the season, several stars are listed on the injury report for both teams.

Dealing with a left adductor strain injury, the Mavericks have ruled out star forward Anthony Davis due to injury management. Davis is set to end the regular season in Dallas appearing in only nine games with the team after being traded at the deadline.

While a pairing of Davis alongside Kyrie Irving for next season would be intriguing, Irving's player option this summer and injury situation could lead him to find his way out of Dallas. Not only did the Mavericks 'lose' the Luka Doncic trade, but they might lose several key players on their roster this offseason.

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for Sunday's game, the Mavericks and Grizzlies are set to tip-off at 3:30 p.m. EST during the late window on the final day of the NBA regular season.

