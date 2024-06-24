Big Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets Trade News Revealed
With the NBA Draft right around the corner, teams are ramping up trade discussions. It seems there could be a very active trade market leading up to the draft, and even on draft night, as there are a lot of teams exploring all avenues to improve their rosters. This includes the Memphis Grizzlies, because while they hold the 9th pick in this year’s draft, they are intent on turning that pick into a rotation player for next season.
This could be done several different ways for the Grizzlies, as they could simply draft a projected rotation piece 9th overall, or they could trade that pick in a deal that moves them up in the draft, or simply for and already established player.
In a recent report, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote the following on the discussions in Memphis leading up to the draft:
"The Grizzlies also expressed exploratory interest in trading for Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe at the trade deadline this past season and have now circled back again, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s worth noting the Grizzlies have also been fans of Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith from afar since he was acquired by Brooklyn and previously made attempts to trade for him."
The Nets are a team that could certainly be sellers this summer, as they have some coveted veteran pieces that no longer fit their timeline. For a team like Memphis, it would certainly make sense to check in with Brooklyn, which they have reportedly done.
