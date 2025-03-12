Big Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the struggling Utah Jazz, who have lost their last six games in a row.
Wednesday night's game will be the third of four meetings between the two teams, with both prior games going in favor of the Grizzlies. The most recent match on January 25 ended in a final score of 103-125. Memphis was able to build separation in the second quarter and keep a cushion between them and the Jazz from then on out.
The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Zach Edey is QUESTIONABLE with right ankle soreness.
Santi Aldama is out with a right calf strain, Brandon Clarke is questionable with right knee soreness, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, and Zyon Pullin is out with tendon surgery recovery of his right patella.
The Jazz have eight players listed on their injury report: Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George, Elijah Harkless, Micah Potter, Jaden Springer, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Taylor Hendricks.
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE with lower back injury management.
Jordan Clarkson is QUESTIONABLE with left plantar fasciitis.
Keyonte George is doubtful with a left foot contusion, Elijah Harkless is out due to his two-way contract, Micah Potter is out due to his two-way contract, Jaden Springer is questionable with lower back soreness, Oscar Tshiebwe is out due to his two-way contract, and Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
