Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Pairs Ja Morant With $215 Million Star
The Memphis Grizzlies had high expectations when they entered the 2024-25 NBA season. Fans had the opportunity to finally witness the team healthy, but then it didn't seem to matter in the grand scheme of things.
Ja Morant started the season healthy, but finished the regular season missing 32 games and missed the last two playoff games due to injury.
The Grizzlies are now stuck with the difficult decision on whether they want to run it back again, or trade Morant to start building the franchise around the rest of their core.
One interesting trade idea from Bleacher Report suggests sending Morant to the Sacramento Kings for a multitude of players.
Kings receive: Ja Morant
Grizzlies receive: DeMar DeRozan, Devin Carter, Jonas Valančiūnas, and a 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected)
While the Grizzlies wouldn't exactly receive an equal share for Morant, both DeRozan and Valanciunas are very great players. However, Memphis should probably want more than one first-round pick for Morant.
For the Kings, it's a great trade. The team has been desperately needing a point guard after trading away both De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, and Morant would provide that relief.
In reality, the Grizzlies should probably give Morant one more chance at being healthy before trading him away. Especially, because players of his magnitude don't just randomly make their way to Memphis. However, Morant definitely needs an attitude shift.
