Boston Celtics Star Listed on Injury Report vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Celtics and Grizzlies have key players on their injury reports.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Derrick White (9) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrate after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Derrick White (9) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrate after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics are widely considered the championship favorites early in the season. While the Cleveland Cavaliers enter Saturday with a slightly better record than the defending NBA champions, Boston is still the favorite in the eyes of many.

Up against a tough Memphis Grizzlies team on Saturday, Boston will be challenged by one of the better teams in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies enter play with a 15-8 record, which is tied with the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks for the second best mark in the West. 

Memphis has dealt with injury issues so far this season, but is starting to get healthier. As for Boston, they have some key players on the injury report for Saturday as well. 

Al Horford and Derrick White
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) high fives guard Derrick White (9) prior to a game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In addition to the injury absence of veteran center Al Horford, the Celtics have listed star guard Derrick White on the injury report as probable with a right foot sprain. The probable listing means White is expected to play, which is great news for the Celtics.

Entering Saturday, White has appeared in 22 games for the Celtics, and is averaging 17.6 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds on 45.4% from the field and 39.4% from three point range. While White is a complementary piece next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, this is star-level production and efficiency. 

The Celtics and Grizzlies will begin play at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Published
