Breaking: Grizzlies Agree To Two-Year Extension With National Champion
The Memphis Grizzlies have been taking care of their homegrown talents so far this free agency. After agreeing to a $240 million extension with All-Defensive forward Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies followed up by locking up Santi Aldama on a multi-year deal to solidify their front court for the next few seasons.
Now, the team has locked up one of their 2024 rookies to a deal, keeping the UConn National Champion in Memphis for the next two years.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Cam Spencer to a two-year deal worth $4.5 million. The deal is fully guaranteed. Mark Bartelstein and Ross Aroyo of Priority Sports finalized a deal with Memphis executives.
Spencer was drafted 53rd overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2024 NBA Draft, but was traded to the Grizzlies on draft night. He signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies in July 2024.
As a rookie, Spencer played in 25 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in just over ten minutes per game. In the G-League, Spencer scored 20.4 points per game on 43% shooting from three.
In the final game of the season, Spencer drew the start for the Grizzlies and dropped 23 points on 5-12 shooting from three against the Dallas Mavericks. Spencer played five seasons in college, spending his first three years at Loyola (Maryland) before going to Rutgers and then finishing his college career at UConn.
As a fifth-year senior at UConn, Spencer helped lead the Huskies to a National Championship, averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 44% shooting from deep. The Grizzlies have been active in free agency, re-signing Jaren Jackson Jr and Santi Aldama, along with adding Ty Jerome.