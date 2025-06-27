All Grizzlies

Breaking: Grizzlies Select Jahmai Mashack in the 2025 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies have selected Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack with the final selection in the 2025 NBA Draft

Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) walks onto the court as his team continues to fall behind the Houston Cougars during the second half of a game Sunday, March 30, 2025, during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA March Madness tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Houston defeated Tennessee 69-50.
The Memphis Grizzlies had the honor of being the final team to select in the 2025 NBA Draft, a class that saw players from all around the world be selected. With the Grizzlies moving into a new era after trading away Desmond Bane earlier this offseason, the front office felt the pressure to ace their selections in this year's class.

They started by trading up to select Cedric Coward with the 11th overall pick, and with their final pick at 59th overall, the Grizzlies stayed in the state of Tennessee to select a Volunteer to add to their squad.

The Grizzlies selected Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack with the 59th overall pick, adding the All-SEC Defensive star to their lineup. Mashack's numbers don't jump off the page, as the senior averaged just 4.2 points per game across his four-year collegiate career. However, he's earned his selection due to his defensive abilities.

"Mashack was the best defensive player in college basketball this year and might be one of the best perimeter defenders on the planet right now. This is not an exaggeration," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote in his NBA Draft Guide. After trading away defensive stopper Marcus Smart this season, Mashack could look to replace that role if his offensive game can become serviceable.

In terms of draft selections, the Grizzlies leave with Coward, Javon Small, and Mashack as their three selections. Now, the team will head into free agency next week with some big decisions to make.

