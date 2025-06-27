BREAKING: Grizzlies, Warriors Make Trade in 2025 NBA Draft
The Memphis Grizzlies have already had an eventful 2025 NBA Draft, headlined by trading up into the lottery to select Cedric Coward 11th overall in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Memphis' second round has been just as busy.
The Grizzlies selected Javon Small 48th overall to add to their guard depth, but as they were gearing up to add a third rookie at 56th overall, a trade came through. The Grizzlies have reportedly traded the 56th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for pick 59.
With the 56th pick, the Warriors selected Will Richard, a 6-foot-5 guard who won the NCAA championship with the Florida Gators this past season.
The Grizzlies must have felt like there were no more prospects on the board that they were desperate to add, and if there were, they would be there at either pick 59 or in undrafted free agency. The Warriors needed a player like Will Richard much more than the Grizzlies did, which certainly led to them trading back into the draft to select him.
The Grizzlies will walk out of the 2025 NBA Draft with three new rookies in Cedric Coward, Javon Small, and whoever they select at 59, and fans can not be too upset about those additions. Memphis will likely look to add frontcourt or wing help with the final pick of the draft after taking a shooting guard and point guard with their first two selections.