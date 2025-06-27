All Grizzlies

BREAKING: Grizzlies Select Javon Small in 2025 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies added some guard help in West Virginia's Javon Small in the second round of the NBA Draft

Austin Veazey

Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) reacts during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) reacts during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies were active in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night, trading up from 16 to 11 to select Washington State/Duke wing Cedric Coward.

They entered the second round of the Draft with two selections: 48 and 56. They stuck on the board despite all of the movement in the Draft, and took an elite defensive guard.

Javon Small
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Javon Small with the 48th overall pick, a 6'1" guard from West Virginia. Small averaged 18.6 PPG, 5.6 APG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.5 SPG in his senior season with the Mountaineers. He shot the ball well, too, at 35.3% from three on more than seven attempts per game.

Small started his career at East Carolina, spending two years there, before transferring to Oklahoma State for his third season, and then ended his career at West Virginia under Darian DeVries.

Yahoo! Sports NBA Draft expert Kevin O'Connor summarized Small as "an undersized guard who plays bigger than his body thanks to his excellent athleticism and gritty nature. He’s a knockdown shooter off the catch and a solid lead guard, though his lack of size puts a natural cap on his upside."

O'Connor lists shooting, athleticism, defense, playmaking, and defense as his strengths, with size and shooting off the dribble as his only weaknesses.

Small has drawn comparisons to Terry Rozier, who has had a solid NBA career as a smaller, undersized guard, something Small could take inspiration from. Memphis has needed a backup playmaker with Ja Morant's questionable availability.

Related Articles

Grizzlies Executive's Blunt Statement Amid Major Free Agency Decision

Grizzlies Executive Reveals Shocking Truth About Coaching Search

Memphis Grizzlies Make Announcement on Trail Blazers Trade

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News