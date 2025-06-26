All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Make Announcement on Trail Blazers Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies have made an announcement regarding their trade with the Portland Trail Blazers

Liam Willerup

Mar 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) shakes hand with Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30) after a game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) shakes hand with Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30) after a game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NBA Draft was full of surprises, as has been the case with the entire NBA offseason so far. It kicked off with the Memphis Grizzlies moving off Desmond Bane in a deal to the Orlando Magic, and several other trades involving the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, and more have happened. With the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft concluded, the focus now shifts to the second round.

Looking back on the first round, there were plenty of surprises from the lottery to the end of the draft. One of those involved the Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers, as an official statement on their trade has been released.

The following statement is from Grizzlies PR:

"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired the 2025 draft rights to Washington State wing Cedric Coward (No. 11 overall) from the Portland Trail Blazers for the draft rights to center Yang Hansen (No. 16 overall), a future first round draft pick and two future second round draft picks."

Landing Coward, the Grizzlies will hope he can fill the void left by Bane. Coward improved as a three-point shooter throughout his career, but his 40.0% mark this past season was only across six games.

"Coward (6-54, 213) appeared in six games as a senior last season at Washington State and averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 33.0 minutes. He previously played two years at Eastern Washington, where he was named to the 2023-24 All-Big Sky First Team and NABC All-District 6 First Team as a junior."

The Grizzlies have the 48th and 56th picks in the second round on Thursday. With still plenty of talent on the board, some early contributors could still be coming to Memphis.

Related Articles

Grizzlies Executive Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Trade

New Grizzlies Player Makes Strong Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Statement

NBA Fans React to Grizzlies Trading for Cedric Coward in 2025 NBA Draft

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News