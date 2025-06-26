Memphis Grizzlies Make Announcement on Trail Blazers Trade
The 2025 NBA Draft was full of surprises, as has been the case with the entire NBA offseason so far. It kicked off with the Memphis Grizzlies moving off Desmond Bane in a deal to the Orlando Magic, and several other trades involving the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, and more have happened. With the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft concluded, the focus now shifts to the second round.
Looking back on the first round, there were plenty of surprises from the lottery to the end of the draft. One of those involved the Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers, as an official statement on their trade has been released.
The following statement is from Grizzlies PR:
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired the 2025 draft rights to Washington State wing Cedric Coward (No. 11 overall) from the Portland Trail Blazers for the draft rights to center Yang Hansen (No. 16 overall), a future first round draft pick and two future second round draft picks."
Landing Coward, the Grizzlies will hope he can fill the void left by Bane. Coward improved as a three-point shooter throughout his career, but his 40.0% mark this past season was only across six games.
"Coward (6-54, 213) appeared in six games as a senior last season at Washington State and averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 33.0 minutes. He previously played two years at Eastern Washington, where he was named to the 2023-24 All-Big Sky First Team and NABC All-District 6 First Team as a junior."
The Grizzlies have the 48th and 56th picks in the second round on Thursday. With still plenty of talent on the board, some early contributors could still be coming to Memphis.
