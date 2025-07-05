Breaking: Grizzlies Sign Ex-Spurs, Rockets Big Man Following Recent Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies were the most active team through the first 24 hours of free agency when it began on June 30th. It started with the team striking extension deals with their homegrown talents, which featured a $240 million extension for Jaren Jackson Jr., as well as signing Santi Aldama and Cam Spencer to multi-year deals.
In terms of additions, the Grizzlies added Cleveland Cavaliers breakout star Ty Jerome to a three-year deal, adding some much-needed floor spacing to Memphis. However, after a quiet 4th of July, the Grizzlies just struck a deal to send out reserve big man Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers, taking no time to fill his void on the roster.
After being waived by the Houston Rockets to avoid paying his $8 million salary for the 2025-26 season, ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that center Jock Landale has agreed to a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. Coming just minutes after the team sent away Huff to the Pacers for draft capital, the Grizzlies replace him with the four-year pro.
Landale has spent the past two seasons with the Rockets, playing in a reserve role behind Alperen Sengun. Prior to his arrival in Houston, he had stints with the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs, as he was undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft and played overseas before joining the Spurs. Landale boasts career averages of 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.8% from the field.
Landale now joins a Grizzlies frontcourt rotation featuring All-Rookie selection Zach Edey, veteran Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, and Jaren Jackson Jr. There's no telling the extent of what Landale's role will be with Memphis, but he's likely near the bottom of that rotation to provide injury insurance.
