Breaking: Grizzlies Trade Key Reserve To Indiana Pacers
Ever since the Milwaukee Bucks made the shocking move to sign Myles Turner and waive Damian Lillard with his contract stretching over the next five seasons, the free agency news began to simmer down across the NBA. While it seemed most players took the time to enjoy the 4th of July, that didn't mean front offices weren't working around the league to find ways to improve their roster.
Starting Saturday off, the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards agreed to a trade to send promising wing Cam Whitmore to the Wizards for two second-round picks. Now, another trade has been agreed upon, following a similar package.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade backup center Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a second-round pick and a second-round pick swap. The details of those picks are to be determined, but Indiana has added some center depth after the loss of Turner.
While Huff may not be well-known outside of Grizzlies fans, he was a solid addition to Memphis this past season, serving as a reserve big off the bench. Appearing in 64 games, Huff averaged 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, and shot 40.5% from three on just over three attempts per game. Additionally, he ranked fourth in the NBA in blocks per 36 minutes (2.7).
There's no telling how Indiana will perform next season, with Turner now gone and Tyrese Haliburton expected to miss all of next season. However, they could have something promising in the soon-to-be 27-year-old Huff.
