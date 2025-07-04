Ja Morant Sends Farewell Message To Grizzlies Fan Favorite
The Grizzlies' turbulent end to their 2024-25 campaign was marked by injuries, a coaching change, and a Play-In Tournament spot that ultimately led to their sweep at the hands of the current NBA champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Grizzlies have always been known for their "Grit & Grind" culture, which they have established so well over the past decade. With the infusion of newer, younger talent, the team chemistry has been primarily seen as a strength of the organization.
Multiple players have revitalized their careers in Memphis, including Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jay Huff, while others have carved out solid roles, such as Vince Williams and GG Jackson.
The latest edition in the 2024-25 season was Yuki Kawamura, a 5'8'' guard that the Grizzlies took a flyer on, and turned out to be one of superstar Ja Morant's favorite players.
Now that Kawamura has signed with the Chicago Bulls Summer League team, Morant took to social media to shout out his former teammate.
"yukix12 dont die," Morant posted on his X account.
Kawamura played in only 22 games with Memphis in the 2024-25 season and averaged 1.6 points per game. He played in 24 games with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 assists per game in 24 games.
Kawamura was selected to be a part of the Chicago Bulls Summer League roster this summer. The NBA 2K26 Summer League begins July 10th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
