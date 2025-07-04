New Injury Report on Key Grizzlies Rookie Before NBA Summer League
The Memphis Grizzlies made a lot of moves to be able to walk away from the 2025 NBA Draft with Washington State wing Cedric Coward. They first traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a haul of draft picks, Cole Anthony, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Memphis then used two of those picks, one being the 16th overall selection, to trade up to the Portland Trail Blazers' selection at 11 and take Coward. They have high hopes for the wing, who was one of the Draft's biggest risers throughout the process.
The NBA Summer League is usually the first chance for fans and teams to see their rookies and young players play. However, Grizzlies fans may have to wait to see the new first-round rookie in action.
According to Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian, Coward's status for the NBA Summer League is in jeopardy, as he is "considered doubtful to participate in summer league, as he continues his rehab."
Coward is on the team's Summer League roster, so there is at least some chance he plays. It will also allow him to start picking up the playbook and familiarize himself with some of the players, as guys like Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells are on the roster.
Coward is recovering from a shredded rotator cuff and partially torn labrum in his non-shooting shoulder that he suffered in November. That limited him to only six games for Washington State this season, but he showed enough in those six games to commit to Duke in the transfer portal before deciding to stay in the NBA Draft, where he went in the Lottery.
